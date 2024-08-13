Rat birth control programs may not be the most efficient way to address urban rat infestations
By Kaylee Byers, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Chelsea Himsworth, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Using birth control to manage rat infestations is a temporary and inefficient approach. Any successful rat management programs would require multiple collaborative approaches.
- Tuesday, August 13, 2024