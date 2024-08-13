Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rat birth control programs may not be the most efficient way to address urban rat infestations

By Kaylee Byers, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Chelsea Himsworth, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Using birth control to manage rat infestations is a temporary and inefficient approach. Any successful rat management programs would require multiple collaborative approaches.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
