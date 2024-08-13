Tolerance.ca
Jordan: New Cybercrimes Law stifling freedom of expression one year on

By Amnesty International
Jordanian authorities are weaponizing the new Cybercrimes Law to target and harass journalists, activists and others for expressing opinions online that are critical of government policies and practices, Amnesty International said today, marking one year since the law’s adoption. On 13 August 2023, Jordan enacted a new Cybercrimes Law that introduced major amendments to its existing 2015 Cybercrimes Law, expanding the scope of the offenses and extending powers which allow the public prosecutor to initiate the prosecution of individuals without a personal […] The post Jordan: New Cybercrimes…


