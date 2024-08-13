Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Ohio schools reduced chronic absenteeism

By Anthony James, Professor of family science and social work, Miami University
An Ohio law targeting student suspensions had a happy side effect. Requiring schools to use a positive approach to discipline reduced chronic absenteeism, study says.The Conversation


