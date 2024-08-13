Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Even fictional presidents don’t look like Kamala Harris − although Black men and white women have been represented in the Oval Office

By Peter Kastor, Professor of History & American Culture Studies, Associate Vice Dean of Research, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
Over the past half-century, American media has usually proclaimed that Black men and white women can be great presidents. But they have to be one or the other: a Black man or a white woman.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
