Réunion is a tropical island getaway – our climate study shows that it could attract more tourists during European summers
By Ariel Sarah Prinsloo, PhD Candidate, University of the Witwatersrand
Jennifer Fitchett, Professor of Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand
You’re scrolling through Instagram, only half paying attention to your friends’ updates, when a photo of a beautiful, pristine beach grabs your eye. Somebody you know is lounging on that very beach – and suddenly you want to be there, too. You check the location tag: Réunion Island.
Réunion is a French department in the south-west Indian Ocean, situated between Madagascar and Mauritius. It ticks many of the boxes associated with a dream island holiday: beautiful green mountainscapes, waterfalls and sunny skies (and,…
- Tuesday, August 13, 2024