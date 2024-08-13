Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“With her imprisonment, her dreams have been interrupted.”

By Amnesty International
13 August marks one year since Neth Nahara has been imprisoned. We met with her mother, Zeferina Silva, she describes what an entire year, without her daughter has been like. The case of Angolan Tiktoker Ana da Silva (32), AKA Neth Nahara, became internationally known after her conviction on 14 August 2023, in a summary […] The post “With her imprisonment, her dreams have been interrupted.” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jordan: New Cybercrimes Law stifling freedom of expression one year on
~ Venezuelan migrant in Colombia: ‘I dream of returning to rebuild our country’
~ Black hairy, strawberry and geographic – what the state of your tongue can say about your health
~ Olympics: 4 things South African sport tourism can learn from what went right in Paris
~ Sudan’s army has been battling to keep the Darfur city of El Fasher from paramilitary forces – why it’s so important
~ Mpox cases are soaring in Africa – what must be done to prevent a global pandemic
~ No government in half a century has built 300,000 homes every year, but that’s what Labour wants to do now
~ Refugees in Australia are miles behind in health and wellbeing outcomes. Here’s why
~ The gambling industry is pulling out all the stops to prevent an ad ban, but the evidence is against it
~ The government is developing a new digital ID system. It must first gain the public’s trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter