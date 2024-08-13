Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mpox cases are soaring in Africa – what must be done to prevent a global pandemic

By Cheryl Walter, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science, University of Hull
Alarmed by the surge in mpox cases in Africa, the WHO is meeting to decide whether to trigger its highest alert level over the mpox outbreak sweeping through several African countries.

This move comes after a virulent strain of the disease spread rapidly to 16 countries and six new countries were affected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
