Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five mysteries to keep you going until the next Knives Out film

By Jamie Bernthal-Hooker, Visiting Senior Fellow in English and Creative Writing, University of Suffolk
Netflix has confirmed that the next instalment of its hit Knives Out film franchise will appear in 2025. The series, which first hit the screens in 2019, introduced the world to the suave southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who specialises in solving murder mysteries that feature serpentine plot twists and red herrings galore, taking a few joyous swipes at the uber-wealthy along the way.

Wake Up Dead Man is the third in the series, which writer/director…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Refugees in Australia are miles behind in health and wellbeing outcomes. Here’s why
~ The gambling industry is pulling out all the stops to prevent an ad ban, but the evidence is against it
~ The government is developing a new digital ID system. It must first gain the public’s trust
~ Venezuela: what lies ahead for a country gripped by unrest and intense polarisation?
~ Mexico: Inadequate Abortion Access in State of Mexico Violates Human Rights
~ Cameroonian Social Media Activist Feared Forcibly Disappeared
~ Interview with Korean-Ukrainian podcaster Oleksandr Shyn about Taiwan's linguistic landscape
~ Nuns are a staple on the Hollywood screen – even as they disappear from real life. What’s behind our timeless obsession?
~ Paul Keating takes on Nancy Pelosi, after she accused him of ‘ridiculous’ comment about Taiwan
~ ‘The dream is to reform Bangladesh’: can a new leader steer the country towards democracy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter