Refugees in Australia are miles behind in health and wellbeing outcomes. Here’s why
By Abela Mahimbo, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
Andrew Hayen, Professor of Biostatistics, University of Technology Sydney
Angela Dawson, Professor of Public Health, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney
Health outcomes for refugees and people with humanitarian visas are far worse than the general Australian population. They are more likely to self-report long-term conditions, including diabetes (80% higher), kidney disease (80%), stroke (40%) and dementia (30%).
- Tuesday, August 13, 2024