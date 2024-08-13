Tolerance.ca
The government is developing a new digital ID system. It must first gain the public’s trust

By Toby Murray, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
On Tuesday, Australia’s minister for government services, Bill Shorten, announced the federal government is developing a new digital identity and credential system. Known as the Trust Exchange (TEx), Shorten said the new system will be “world leading” and represents an “exciting step forward for Australia’s digital infrastructure”.

But details about the system are scarce. Shorten admitted it is still something of an “abstract concept” at this point. However, we know it will allow people to prove things about themselves (for example, who they are or whether they are over 18) to organisations,…The Conversation


© The Conversation
