Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: what lies ahead for a country gripped by unrest and intense polarisation?

By Ali A. Ghareh Daghi, PhD Candidate in Sociology, National University of Ireland Maynooth
Before Venezuela’s presidential election on July 28, people were deeply concerned and frightened. Supermarkets were crowded as people stocked up on essentials like food and water in preparation for possible protests. They feared a rigged election that could lead the country into a new era of crisis, marked by unrest and repression.

I have been in Venezuela since July and observed firsthand the fallout from the disputed election result. Following Nicolás Maduro’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
