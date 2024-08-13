Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Inadequate Abortion Access in State of Mexico Violates Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Women take part in a march for the decriminalization of abortion, "Strike for International Day for the Decriminalization of Abortion," Toluca, Mexico. September 28, 2021 © 2021 Editorial Image, Shutterstock. Authorities and healthcare providers in the state of Mexico, the nation's most populous state, are failing to guarantee access to abortion care, even in cases in which it is legal.Barriers to legal abortion care make it more difficult for people to get services they are entitled to, especially people living in poverty, adolescents, and those with disabilities.


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
