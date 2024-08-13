Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonian Social Media Activist Feared Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video published on social media on July 21, 2024 and showing Steve Akam, also known as Ramon Cotta, at the border between Gabon and Cameroon. © 2024 Private In a video circulated on social media on July 21, Steve Akam, alias Ramon Cotta, a Cameroonian social media activist, stands before a barrier in an outdoor space, handcuffed and surrounded by members of the Cameroonian police. It was the last time he was seen.Human Rights Watch contacted sources in Cameroon, and geolocated and analyzed the video, determining it was filmed between July 19 and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
