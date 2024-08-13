Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
‘The dream is to reform Bangladesh’: can a new leader steer the country towards democracy?

By Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
The country’s interim leader shoulders the weight of a nation’s hopes, facing monumental expectations of uniting a fractured society, restoring the economy and reestablishing law and order.The Conversation


