Iraq: Exhume Mass Grave Sites to Ensure Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of expert teams take part in the opening of a mass grave and the exhumation of the remains of victims who were killed and buried by the Islamic State (ISIS) back in 2014, in Al-Humaydat, Iraq, June 13, 2021. © 2021 Ismael Adnan/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo (Beirut) – The bodies of hundreds of thousands of victims of unlawful killings remain buried in mass graves across Iraq, Human Rights Watch said today. The graves contain the bodies of victims of successive conflicts, including Saddam Hussein’s genocide against the Kurds in 1988 and mass killings by the…


