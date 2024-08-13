The plight of the pig-nosed turtle, one of the unlucky 13 added to Australia’s threatened species list
By Deborah Bower, Associate Professor in Zoology and Ecology, University of New England
Carla Eisemberg, Senior Lecturer in STEM Pathways, Charles Darwin University
Ricky Spencer, Associate Professor of Ecology, Western Sydney University
In the crystal-clear streams of the Northern Territory lives a large turtle with a snout like a pig. This unique animal is one of the latest additions to the threatened species list.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 12, 2024