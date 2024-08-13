Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The plight of the pig-nosed turtle, one of the unlucky 13 added to Australia’s threatened species list

By Deborah Bower, Associate Professor in Zoology and Ecology, University of New England
Carla Eisemberg, Senior Lecturer in STEM Pathways, Charles Darwin University
Ricky Spencer, Associate Professor of Ecology, Western Sydney University
In the crystal-clear streams of the Northern Territory lives a large turtle with a snout like a pig. This unique animal is one of the latest additions to the threatened species list.The Conversation


