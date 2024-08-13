Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It Ends with Us was never a romance novel – thankfully the film understands this

By Lucy Rouse, PhD Candidate and Casual Academic in English Literatures , University of Wollongong
Marketed as a romance novel, between its pink, floral covers, It Ends with Us is a novel about domestic violence. The film attempts to rectify the issues of its deceptive categorisation.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
