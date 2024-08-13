Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fight against the climate crisis must not increase inequalities

By Hélène Madénian, Postdoctorante Labo Équité Climat, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Christina E. Hoicka, Canada Research Chair in Urban Planning for Climate Change, Associate Professor of Geography and Civil Engineering, University of Victoria
Geneviève Cloutier, Professeure en aménagement du territoire, Université Laval
Laura Tozer, Assistant Professor, environmental studies, Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, University of Toronto
Sophie L. Van Neste, Associate professor, Canada Research Chair in Urban Climate Action, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Stéphane Guimont Marceau, Professeure, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
The ecological transition can sometimes work to the detriment of marginalized communities. Any approach to climate action must take issues of equity and justice into account.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From net zero to Indigenous knowledge, Australia has finally set new science priorities. How can we meet them?
~ Athletes have to deal with pressure, stress and often disappointment – what about their coaches?
~ NASA just shut down a planetary defence mission that tracks asteroids. Now what?
~ The plight of the pig-nosed turtle, one of the unlucky 13 added to Australia’s threatened species list
~ World News in Brief: Myanmar’s child victims, disenfranchisement in Thailand, aid breakthrough in Syria
~ Angola: Authorities must release TikToker arbitrarily detained for one year
~ It Ends with Us was never a romance novel – thankfully the film understands this
~ FDA rejects MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD treatment – a drug researcher explains the challenges psychedelics face
~ New evidence from West Papua offers fresh clues about how and when humans first moved into the Pacific
~ Myanmar: Armies Target Ethnic Rohingya, Rakhine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter