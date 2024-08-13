The fight against the climate crisis must not increase inequalities
By Hélène Madénian, Postdoctorante Labo Équité Climat, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Christina E. Hoicka, Canada Research Chair in Urban Planning for Climate Change, Associate Professor of Geography and Civil Engineering, University of Victoria
Geneviève Cloutier, Professeure en aménagement du territoire, Université Laval
Laura Tozer, Assistant Professor, environmental studies, Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, University of Toronto
Sophie L. Van Neste, Associate professor, Canada Research Chair in Urban Climate Action, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Stéphane Guimont Marceau, Professeure, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
The ecological transition can sometimes work to the detriment of marginalized communities. Any approach to climate action must take issues of equity and justice into account.
- Monday, August 12, 2024