New evidence from West Papua offers fresh clues about how and when humans first moved into the Pacific
By Dylan Gaffney, Associate Professor of Palaeolithic Archaeology, University of Oxford
Daud Aris Tanudirjo, Pengajar (Lektor Kepala) di Departemen Arkeologi, Universitas Gadjah Mada
New research provides direct evidence that seafarers travelled along the equator to reach islands off the coast of West Papua more than 50 millennia ago.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 12, 2024