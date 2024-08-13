Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New evidence from West Papua offers fresh clues about how and when humans first moved into the Pacific

By Dylan Gaffney, Associate Professor of Palaeolithic Archaeology, University of Oxford
Daud Aris Tanudirjo, Pengajar (Lektor Kepala) di Departemen Arkeologi, Universitas Gadjah Mada
New research provides direct evidence that seafarers travelled along the equator to reach islands off the coast of West Papua more than 50 millennia ago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From net zero to Indigenous knowledge, Australia has finally set new science priorities. How can we meet them?
~ Athletes have to deal with pressure, stress and often disappointment – what about their coaches?
~ NASA just shut down a planetary defence mission that tracks asteroids. Now what?
~ The plight of the pig-nosed turtle, one of the unlucky 13 added to Australia’s threatened species list
~ World News in Brief: Myanmar’s child victims, disenfranchisement in Thailand, aid breakthrough in Syria
~ Angola: Authorities must release TikToker arbitrarily detained for one year
~ It Ends with Us was never a romance novel – thankfully the film understands this
~ The fight against the climate crisis must not increase inequalities
~ FDA rejects MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD treatment – a drug researcher explains the challenges psychedelics face
~ Myanmar: Armies Target Ethnic Rohingya, Rakhine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter