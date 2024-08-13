Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Armies Target Ethnic Rohingya, Rakhine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A family who fled from Buthidaung, Myanmar, at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, June 25, 2024. © 2024 Mohammad Ponir (Bangkok) – Myanmar junta forces and the opposition Arakan Army have committed extrajudicial killings and widespread arson against Rohingya, Rakhine, and other civilians in Myanmar’s western Rakhine State in recent months, Human Rights Watch said today. The military’s unlawful recruitment of Rohingya men and boys has stoked communal tensions between the Rohingya Muslim and Rakhine Buddhist communities.In April and May 2024, the junta…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From net zero to Indigenous knowledge, Australia has finally set new science priorities. How can we meet them?
~ Athletes have to deal with pressure, stress and often disappointment – what about their coaches?
~ NASA just shut down a planetary defence mission that tracks asteroids. Now what?
~ The plight of the pig-nosed turtle, one of the unlucky 13 added to Australia’s threatened species list
~ World News in Brief: Myanmar’s child victims, disenfranchisement in Thailand, aid breakthrough in Syria
~ Angola: Authorities must release TikToker arbitrarily detained for one year
~ It Ends with Us was never a romance novel – thankfully the film understands this
~ The fight against the climate crisis must not increase inequalities
~ FDA rejects MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD treatment – a drug researcher explains the challenges psychedelics face
~ New evidence from West Papua offers fresh clues about how and when humans first moved into the Pacific
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter