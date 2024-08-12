Tolerance.ca
Employers should use science to optimize job interviews instead of relying on outdated misconceptions

By Timothy Wingate, Assistant Professor, Organizational Behavior & Human Resource Management, Wilfrid Laurier University
Joshua Bourdage, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Job interviews are an essential part of hiring. In Canada, interviews are the most popular hiring tool. However, there is a concerning gap between the science of interviewing and the way interviews are commonly practiced in workplaces.

Employers often hold misconceptions about their ability to evaluate a job candidate accurately without the use of a structured set of interview questions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
