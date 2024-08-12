We reviewed the health habits of centenarians. These 4 things could lead to a longer life
By Zhaoli Dai-Keller, Honorary Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney; Nutritional epidemiologist and Lecturer, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Perminder Sachdev, Scientia Professor of Neuropsychiatry, Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing (CHeBA), School of Psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
The number of people living to 100 is rising. Diet, medication use, sleep and where you live could all contribute.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 12, 2024