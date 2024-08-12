Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ is running out of gas – literally. That’s good for the climate, but it’s bad news for the economy

By David Dempsey, Associate professor, University of Canterbury
Jannik Haas, Senior Lecturer of Sustainable Systems, University of Canterbury
Rebecca Peer, Senior lecturer, University of Canterbury
New Zealand’s natural gas supply is forecast to drop by half within six years. The flow-on effects of scarcity will include rising costs, but this could shift demand to other energy sources.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
