Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some solitary mammals have surprisingly social lives: what I’ve learned from a tiny South African rodent

By Lindelani Makuya, PhD candidate, University of the Witwatersrand
We probably all know someone who lives a solitary life. But not everyone realises that there are solitary individuals in the animal kingdom, too. Examples of solitary species are some shrews, and large predators, such as black bears (Ursus americanus) and leopards (Panthera pardus).

Solitary living is defined by the social organisation of individuals, where both males and females sleep and forage alone for more than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
