Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The biggest-ever sample of core material from Earth’s mantle could have valuable clues into the origins of life

By Andrew McCaig, Associate Professor, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
If you were to slice through it, you would see the Earth is divided into distinct layers. On top is the relatively thin crust where we live. Beneath that is the 2,900 km thick mantle layer. Then, enclosed within the mantle is the innermost metallic core of our planet.

The mantle is Earth’s largest layer of rocks. However, because it is covered by at least six kilometres of crust, drilling into it has not generally been possible. The only exception has been where the mantle is exposed by faulting, where a crack…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh 2.0: Youth-led movement ends Sheikh Hasina's 16-year rule, seeks reform
~ Gaza war: 75 years after signing of the Geneva Conventions, Israel’s deadly attack on a Palestinian school shows their limitations
~ France’s second-ballot system may seem chaotic, but here’s how it benefits voters
~ Employers should use science to optimize job interviews instead of relying on outdated misconceptions
~ Parents are waiting more than 30 years for an Australian visa. The new home affairs minister needs to act
~ ‘Will this degree lead to a job?’ is the wrong question. Here’s what you should ask instead
~ We reviewed the health habits of centenarians. These 4 things could lead to a longer life
~ Bathroom fans and sliding glass doors: new research shows how those cold draughts sneak into your home
~ A galactic ‘comet’ called Terzan 5 just illuminated a 100-year-old puzzle about cosmic rays
~ NZ is running out of gas – literally. That’s good for the climate, but it’s bad news for the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter