Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Gas flares in the Amazon threatens human rights in the present and future

By Amnesty International
Countries that are dependent on oil extraction must immediately put an end to harmful activities such as routine flaring and prioritize the urgent phase-out of fossil fuels to ensure a rapid and just energy transition. According to a new report released today by Amnesty International, eliminating flaring is one of the most immediate and critical […] The post Ecuador: Gas flares in the Amazon threatens human rights in the present and future appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh 2.0: Youth-led movement ends Sheikh Hasina's 16-year rule, seeks reform
~ Gaza war: 75 years after signing of the Geneva Conventions, Israel’s deadly attack on a Palestinian school shows their limitations
~ France’s second-ballot system may seem chaotic, but here’s how it benefits voters
~ Employers should use science to optimize job interviews instead of relying on outdated misconceptions
~ Parents are waiting more than 30 years for an Australian visa. The new home affairs minister needs to act
~ ‘Will this degree lead to a job?’ is the wrong question. Here’s what you should ask instead
~ We reviewed the health habits of centenarians. These 4 things could lead to a longer life
~ Bathroom fans and sliding glass doors: new research shows how those cold draughts sneak into your home
~ A galactic ‘comet’ called Terzan 5 just illuminated a 100-year-old puzzle about cosmic rays
~ NZ is running out of gas – literally. That’s good for the climate, but it’s bad news for the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter