New storm is headed for the Caribbean: What meteorologists look for in early signs of a future hurricane

By Xingchao Chen, Assistant Professor of Meteorology, Penn State
When tropical meteorologists peer at satellite images, they often catch sight of subtle cloud formations hinting at something more ominous brewing.

The first signs of a potential hurricane can be detected days before a storm gains its fierce momentum. Wispy cirrus clouds radiating outward, the appearance of curved banding low-level clouds and a drop in atmospheric pressure are all clues.

These early clues are crucial for predicting the onset of what might develop into a catastrophic hurricane.


