Dementia risk factors identified in new global report are all preventable – addressing them could reduce dementia rates by 45%
By Eric B. Larson, Affiliate Professor of Medicine, UW School of Medicine, University of Washington
Laura Gitlin, Dean Emerita and Distinguished Professor of Nursing and Health, Drexel University
Worldwide, the number of people with dementia is set to dramatically rise in the next 25 years. But a new report shows it doesn’t have to happen.
- Monday, August 12, 2024