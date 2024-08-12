Tolerance.ca
If you want Americans to pay attention to climate change, just call it climate change

By Wändi Bruine de Bruin, Director of Behavioral Science & Policy Initiative, Schaeffer Institute of Public Policy & Government Service, USC Price School of Public Policy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Gale Sinatra, Professor of Education and Psychology, University of Southern California
Phrases like ‘climate crisis,’ ‘climate emergency’ or ‘climate justice’ might seem to escalate the urgency, but a large survey shows they don’t help and may actually hurt.The Conversation


