The major factors behind Australia’s surge to a record-breaking Olympics
By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Australia has a proud history at the Summer Olympics. We have won at least one medal in every Summer games all the way back to 1896.
We have secured top-ten finishes on the medals table every Olympics since 1992. The fact there are more than 50 countries with larger…
- Monday, August 12, 2024