Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Geneva Conventions at 75: do the laws of war still have a fighting chance in today’s bloody world?

By Marnie Lloydd, Senior Lecturer in Law and Co-Director New Zealand Centre for Public Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
On the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, the world still witnesses brutal and illegal violations of the rules of war. Only greater collective responsibility will improve the situation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor still struggling in polls as Newspoll tied
~ Critical Incident: new series set in Western Sydney examines the role of policing in diverse communities – with mixed results
~ John Lennon wore contact lenses that kept on pinging out. Then he smoked pot and the rest is history
~ Bilingualism under threat: structured literacy will make it harder for children to hold on to their mother tongue
~ Aboriginal children as young as 5 are getting suspended from school. We can’t ‘close the gap’ if this is happening
~ Urban growth is leading to more intense droughts for most of the world’s cities – and Sydney is a case study for areas at risk
~ Dug up in Australia, burned around the world – exporting fossil fuels undermines climate targets
~ How Rupert Murdoch helped create a monster – the era of Trumpism – and then lost control of it
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Tighten Grip 3 Years into Rule
~ World Steelpan Day acknowledges Trinidad & Tobago's national instrument, while a new film on panyards shows its power and potential
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter