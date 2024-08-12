Aboriginal children as young as 5 are getting suspended from school. We can’t ‘close the gap’ if this is happening
By Marnee Shay, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow School of Education, The University of Queensland
Shiralee Poed, Associate Professor in the School of Education, The University of Queensland
There is regular reporting of ‘poor’ school outcomes for Indigenous students. But we still don’t have clear data on the high rates of these children being suspended or expelled.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 11, 2024