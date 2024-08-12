Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Tighten Grip 3 Years into Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 28, 2023. © 2023 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo (New York) – The Taliban have created the world’s most serious women’s rights crisis since taking power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Afghanistan is also experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with aid severely underfunded, thousands of Afghans forced back into Afghanistan from Pakistan, and thousands of others expecting to emigrate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor still struggling in polls as Newspoll tied
~ The Geneva Conventions at 75: do the laws of war still have a fighting chance in today’s bloody world?
~ Critical Incident: new series set in Western Sydney examines the role of policing in diverse communities – with mixed results
~ John Lennon wore contact lenses that kept on pinging out. Then he smoked pot and the rest is history
~ Bilingualism under threat: structured literacy will make it harder for children to hold on to their mother tongue
~ Aboriginal children as young as 5 are getting suspended from school. We can’t ‘close the gap’ if this is happening
~ Urban growth is leading to more intense droughts for most of the world’s cities – and Sydney is a case study for areas at risk
~ Dug up in Australia, burned around the world – exporting fossil fuels undermines climate targets
~ How Rupert Murdoch helped create a monster – the era of Trumpism – and then lost control of it
~ World Steelpan Day acknowledges Trinidad & Tobago's national instrument, while a new film on panyards shows its power and potential
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter