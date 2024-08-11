Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women are less interested in AI than men, but using it would help them advance at work

By Louise Champoux-Paillé, Cadre en exercice, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Anne-Marie Croteau, Dean, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
The majority of jobs will be affected by AI within the next 10 years. Women need to learn how to use this new technology if they don’t want to lose momentum in the job market.The Conversation


