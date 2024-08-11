Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A back-to-school wish list for Ontario’s 2025 high school financial literacy requirement

By Alexandra Minuk, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Ontario
Gail Henderson, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law, Queen's University, Ontario
Earlier this year, the Ontario government announced a new financial literacy component for students as part of Grade 10 math, starting in 2025 — part of a larger suite of educational reforms.

The province says students will “be required to score 70 per cent or higher to meet the financial literacy graduation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Steelpan Day acknowledges Trinidad & Tobago's national instrument, while a new film on panyards shows its power and potential
~ Have the Paris Olympics cracked the code of the circular economy?
~ Why men bear the brunt of past and present violent protests in Bangladesh
~ Women are less interested in AI than men, but using it would help them advance at work
~ Giving feedback can be daunting for new leaders — here’s how to provide it thoughtfully
~ Raising revenue from land: what African cities might learn from Hong Kong’s unique land-lease system
~ Cameroon spends 90% of Chinese development loans on its French region: this could deepen the country’s divisions
~ Wagner Group setback in Mali challenges Moscow’s strategy in Africa and the region’s faith in Russian mercenaries
~ Bangladesh at a crossroad after Hasina’s resignation – here’s what could happen next
~ From jellyfish to basking shark, we’re developing 100 new signs to deepen deaf people’s connection with the ocean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter