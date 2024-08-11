Giving feedback can be daunting for new leaders — here’s how to provide it thoughtfully
By Leda Stawnychko, Assistant Professor of Strategy and Organizational Theory, Mount Royal University
Mehnaz Rafi, PhD Candidate, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
When feedback is delivered thoughtfully and perceived as constructive by employees, it can bridge the gap between potential and performance and provide clarity in times of uncertainty.
