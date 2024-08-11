Tolerance.ca
Raising revenue from land: what African cities might learn from Hong Kong’s unique land-lease system

By Astrid R.N. Haas, Adjunct professor, University of Toronto
African countries can learn a lot from Hong Kong on how to use the gains from rising urban land prices to fund infrastructure and other public services.The Conversation


