Venezuela: Scale and gravity of ongoing crimes demand urgent actions from ICC prosecutor

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International sent an open letter to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, today calling for urgent action on the commission of crimes under international law in Venezuela. Regarding the matter, Erika Guevara-Rosas, senior director of research, advocacy, policy and campaigns for the organization, said:  “Prosecutor Karim Khan’s silence in the face […] The post Venezuela: Scale and gravity of ongoing crimes demand urgent actions from ICC prosecutor appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


