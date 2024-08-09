The problem with pronatalism: Pushing baby booms to boost economic growth amounts to a Ponzi scheme
By Emily Klancher Merchant, Assistant Professor of Science and Technology Studies, University of California, Davis
Win Brown, Research Affiliate, Center for Studies in Demography and Ecology, University of Washington
Many countries are enacting measures to counter population decline, but manipulating fertility is an inefficient means of solving social, economic and environmental problems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 9, 2024