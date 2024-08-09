Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hypocrisy at the heart of racist riots

By Nilufar Ahmed, Associate Professor of Psychology and Inclusion, University of Bristol
When news broke that a 17-year-old male had stabbed a number of young girls in Southport, misinformation swiftly followed. First, that the perpetrator was an asylum seeker or refugee who had come to the UK on a boat. This was discredited and information emerged that the individual was British-born. But the circulation of disinformation, including a fake, Arab-sounding name, led many to argue it must have been a Muslim male.

Though the perpetrator has no known links to Islam, violent, far-right rioters still mobilised to attack mosques. Islamophobic violence spilled onto the streets…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief ‘shocked and appalled’ by Israeli minister’s comment on starving Gazans to death
~ Venezuela: Scale and gravity of ongoing crimes demand urgent actions from ICC prosecutor
~ Cote d’Ivoire: Protecting the environment and people’s right to health against actions by corporates
~ This anthropology course looks at building design from the standpoint of different species
~ The real ‘Big Bang’ of country music: How Vernon Dalhart’s 1924 breakthrough recordings launched a genre
~ Infectious diseases spike when kids return to school − here’s what you can do about it
~ Dealing with election anxiety? A psychiatrist explains how to channel your fears and break out of tribal thinking
~ No credit score? A grocery list could be the next best thing
~ The problem with pronatalism: Pushing baby booms to boost economic growth amounts to a Ponzi scheme
~ Despite Donald Trump’s claims, his gag order holds up against the Constitution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter