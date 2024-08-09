Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We ranked all 34 Olympic sports by sustainability – here’s the leaderboard

By Thomas Cuckston, Professor of Accounting and Ecology, University of Birmingham
Ahead of the 2024 games in Paris, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked all Olympic sports to prepare sustainability strategies. Sustainability, it said, was central to the Olympic movement. But some sports didn’t respond at all, and there is a wide gap between the best and worst performers.

Colleagues and I at the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Responsible Business have analysed the published sustainability strategies of the 34 international federations that between them govern all permanent Olympic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief ‘shocked and appalled’ by Israeli minister’s comment on starving Gazans to death
~ Venezuela: Scale and gravity of ongoing crimes demand urgent actions from ICC prosecutor
~ Cote d’Ivoire: Protecting the environment and people’s right to health against actions by corporates
~ This anthropology course looks at building design from the standpoint of different species
~ The real ‘Big Bang’ of country music: How Vernon Dalhart’s 1924 breakthrough recordings launched a genre
~ Infectious diseases spike when kids return to school − here’s what you can do about it
~ Dealing with election anxiety? A psychiatrist explains how to channel your fears and break out of tribal thinking
~ No credit score? A grocery list could be the next best thing
~ The problem with pronatalism: Pushing baby booms to boost economic growth amounts to a Ponzi scheme
~ Despite Donald Trump’s claims, his gag order holds up against the Constitution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter