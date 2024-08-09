Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI could be the breakthrough that allows humanoid robots to jump from science fiction to reality

By Daniel Zhou Hao, School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, University of Leicester
Humanoid robots have long been a staple of science fiction, but there is now real progress being made. A range of new models made by or backed by the likes of Boston Dynamics, Tesla and OpenAI are able to walk and move like humans, as well as perform feats of agility and dexterity.

But it’s the ability to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into these humanoid robots that could truly allow them to make the leap into everyday…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
