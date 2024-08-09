Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breaking makes its Olympics debut, and a series of powerful adaptations – what you should watch and listen to this week

By Naomi Joseph, Arts + Culture Editor
The heady highs and horrible lows, the close finishes, the scandals and the astounding feats of human skill – the Olympics are always a thrilling watch. While this year’s are coming to an end, there is still a lot to see before this Sunday’s closing ceremony, including the first ever breaking competition at the games (you probably know it as breakdance).

The fancy footwork and acrobatics of this style emerged 50 years ago from the first thumping beats that, along with graffiti, MCing, DJing and rapping, came to be hip-hop. From the streets of New York to the international stage, competitions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
