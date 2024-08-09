Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to look after your hearing during festival season

By Robert MacKinnon, Clinical Scientist and Deputy Head of School, Anglia Ruskin University
It’s that time of year again. The wellies are being dusted off, the tents aired and bags packed in anticipation of the many music festivals that will be happening this summer.

While music festivals offer a fantastic opportunity to see your favourite artists and bands back-to-back, listening to so much loud music for many hours can put your hearing at risk of damage. Luckily, taking just a few simple precautions can help protect your hearing – allowing you to enjoy the festival scene now and for years to come.

We’ve only got one pair of ears to last us a lifetime – so we…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
