Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A carry crash also kicked off the global financial crisis 17 years ago — here’s why it’s unlikely to get as bad this time

By Charles Read, Fellow in Economics and History at Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge
The recent volatility in the financial markets has coincided with the unwinding of a cross-border trade known as the carry trade.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief ‘shocked and appalled’ by Israeli minister’s comment on starving Gazans to death
~ Venezuela: Scale and gravity of ongoing crimes demand urgent actions from ICC prosecutor
~ Cote d’Ivoire: Protecting the environment and people’s right to health against actions by corporates
~ This anthropology course looks at building design from the standpoint of different species
~ The real ‘Big Bang’ of country music: How Vernon Dalhart’s 1924 breakthrough recordings launched a genre
~ Infectious diseases spike when kids return to school − here’s what you can do about it
~ Dealing with election anxiety? A psychiatrist explains how to channel your fears and break out of tribal thinking
~ No credit score? A grocery list could be the next best thing
~ The problem with pronatalism: Pushing baby booms to boost economic growth amounts to a Ponzi scheme
~ Despite Donald Trump’s claims, his gag order holds up against the Constitution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter