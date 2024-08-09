Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Years: an audacious adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s masterpiece of memoir and sociology

By Scarlett Baron, Associate Professor in Department of English, UCL
A life in five parts in a changing France is wrought powerfully on stage in this adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s book The YearsThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
