‘Olympic comedown’ is a common ailment after the games – here’s what it is and how athletes cope
By Helen Owton, Lecturer in Sport and Fitness, Faculty of Wellbeing, Education and Language Studies, The Open University School of Education, Childhood, Youth & Sport, The Open University
Imagine hearing a crowd of roaring fans every time you make an appearance. Thousands of camera flashes follow your every move. Each moment of your life taken up with preparation for your big moment: training, performing, media interviews and photo shoots. Then imagine going back to your daily life again – acclimatising to the everyday mundanity of bills, returning to your day job and resuming household chores.
What happens when the crowds stop screaming and you have to deal with the shift back to ordinary life?
When the Olympic Games finishes on August 11, those of us…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 9, 2024