‘Everything, everywhere, all at once’: Australia’s survival in a warmer world will be a mammoth multi-tasking effort

By Luke Brown, Head of Policy and Engagement, Climateworks Centre
Anna Malos, Climateworks Centre - Country Lead, Australia, Monash University
Much of the climate conversation in Australia to date has centred on actions to limit global warming, recognising that each increment of warming contributes to worsening climate extremes.

In a recently released book, Living Hot: Surviving and Thriving on a Heating Planet, authors Clive Hamilton and George Wilkenfeld argue while emissions reduction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
