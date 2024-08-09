Disaster season looms, but the senate inquiry has failed to empower communities
By Monica Taylor, PhD Candidate in climate justice, Queensland University of Technology
Fiona Crawford, Adjunct Lecturer at the Centre for Justice, Queensland University of Technology
The recommendations of the senate inquiry into Australia’s disaster resilience mainly focus on volunteers involved in the immediate disaster response. This will not make Australians more resilient.
