Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do plastics cause autism? Here’s what the latest study really says

By Elisa Hill-Yardin, Professor and Head, Gut-Brain Axis Laboratory, RMIT University
The study suggests BPA, an ingredient in some plastics, might play a role in oestrogen levels in infant and school-aged boys. But we have much to learn about what this means.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dear international left: Stop telling Venezuelans what to think
~ ‘Everything, everywhere, all at once’: Australia’s survival in a warmer world will be a mammoth multi-tasking effort
~ Disaster season looms, but the senate inquiry has failed to empower communities
~ Albanese government will introduce legislation next week to force an administrator into the CFMEU
~ ‘Fake news of the highest order’: Donald Trump team refutes racism revelations in new family memoir
~ Gayton McKenzie is South Africa’s new arts minister – scholars outline what his 7 priorities should be
~ A guide to Olympic breaking, by one of Australia’s competitors
~ Only 100 years ago the Milky Way was visible from central Paris. Here’s how we can get the night sky back
~ Scabies: what to know about the outbreak of this contagious skin condition in hospitals
~ Making workers return to the office might not make them any more productive, despite what the NSW premier says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter